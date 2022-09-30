Register
Jeffrey Porter: Newtownabbey PSNI appeal to find missing man

Police are concerned about the current whereabouts of missing man, Jeffery Porter.

By Russell Keers
Friday, 30th September 2022, 9:51 am

Officers believe he was last seen in the Newtownabbey area.

Issuing an appeal on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page shortly after 4am today (Friday, September 30), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “He is believed to have last boarded a Translink bus.

Jeffrey Porter. (PSNI image).

"If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact police officers on the non emergency 101, quoting incident reference number 1537 of 29/09/2022.”

