Jeffrey Porter: Newtownabbey PSNI appeal to find missing man
Police are concerned about the current whereabouts of missing man, Jeffery Porter.
Officers believe he was last seen in the Newtownabbey area.
Issuing an appeal on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page shortly after 4am today (Friday, September 30), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “He is believed to have last boarded a Translink bus.
Most Popular
"If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact police officers on the non emergency 101, quoting incident reference number 1537 of 29/09/2022.”