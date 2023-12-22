Register
Jennifer Andrews: Belfast woman passes away following collision on A1 in Co Down

A woman in her 50s has died following a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A1 near Loughbrickland earlier this month.
By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 19:32 GMT
Jennifer Andrews, who was 56 and from the Belfast area, was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries sustained on Wednesday, December 13. She sadly passed away on Friday.

Police say a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

They have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage to come forward.

The PSNI has confirmed that a woman has sadly died following a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A1, near to Loughbrickland, on Wednesday, December 13. Picture: Pacemaker (archive image).

The collision, which involved a grey Seat Ibiza, a grey Volkswagen Golf and a black Volvo XC90 occurred at approximately 5.35pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit would appeal to anyone who was on the A1 at the relevant time and may have seen the vehicles involved, or who may have dashcam footage available, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1565 of 13/12/23.”

