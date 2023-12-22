A woman in her 50s has died following a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A1 near Loughbrickland earlier this month.

Jennifer Andrews, who was 56 and from the Belfast area, was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries sustained on Wednesday, December 13. She sadly passed away on Friday.

Police say a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

They have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage to come forward.

The collision, which involved a grey Seat Ibiza, a grey Volkswagen Golf and a black Volvo XC90 occurred at approximately 5.35pm.