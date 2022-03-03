Jenny gets walking for Ukraine

Jenny Williams will be taking on a challenge to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity’s Response to the War in Ukraine this Lent

Since the conflict began, UNHCR estimates that more than 500,000 people have fled from Ukraine to neighbouring countries with nothing but the clothes on their back and anything that they could carry with them. Without a home to go to, many people are sheltering in tents at the borders of neighbouring countries.

As an organisation that builds homes, communities and hope, Habitat for Humanity, joins with the global community, in calling for an end to the violence that threatens all three.

Starting on Ash Wednesday, Habitat’s Chief Executive, Jenny Williams plans to walk 5k every day during Lent, to raise funds for Habitat’s response to the War in Ukraine.

“This is the biggest humanitarian crisis in Europe of our lifetime,” she said.

“I continue to pray for peace, but I wanted to do something practical in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and my colleagues in Eastern Europe who are already responding to the urgent needs of Ukrainian refugees, Your support will make a difference.”

You can donate to Jenny’s fundraiser at habitatni.enthuse.com/pf/jennyukraine