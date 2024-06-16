Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Lurgan have issued missing person appeals to locate two 13-year-old girls.

They say they are “growing concerned” for the whereabouts of Jessica Mehaffey-Simpson and Daisy Whiteside.

Both teenagers were last seen in the Woodville Gate area of Lurgan at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday.

Jessica is 13 years old and described as 165cm / 5ft 5” in height, of slim build, with dyed black long hair with a fringe, and two nose piercings.

Jessica Mehaffey-Simpson (left) and Daisy Whiteside. Pictures: released by PSNI

The only known clothing to police at this time is that she was wearing white trainers.

Daisy is described as approximately 5ft in height, of slim build with long straight brown hair.

She is wearing a navy hoodie with grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

If you have seen a female matching this description or have any information as to Daisy's whereabouts, you are asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1586 of 15/06/24

Anyone who believes they may have seen a female matching Jessica’s description or knows where she might be, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 193 of 16/06/24