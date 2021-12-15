Jim and Maureen ‘Wish Upon a Star’ this Christmas

Jim and Maureen are calling on people here to show their support for Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Wish Upon a Star appeal.

For a donation of £10 people can share their wish, message or name of a loved one on a beautiful gold star and see it shine bright on the charity’s virtual Christmas tree. To keep your special wish close at this time of year, the charity can also send you your very own star for your tree at home. Money raised from the Wish Upon A Star appeal will go on to support Friends of the Cancer Centre’s vital work, which makes an impact on cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland. Jim is showing his support for the appeal after the charity supported him following his cancer diagnosis 15 years ago.

Commenting on why the charity is a cause close to his heart, Jim said: “Friends of the Cancer Centre is such an incredible charity that really makes a difference to someone affected by cancer. Maureen and I know from personal experience, as in 2006 I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. My cancer was advanced, so I was asked to take part in a clinical trial called STAMPEDE, which is supported by Friends of the Cancer Centre. That clinical trial saved my life and 15 years later, I’m still here. I’m forever grateful to the charity and its supporters for all they have done for me. I shouldn’t be here, but I am and I’m proud to support the charity’s Wish Upon a Star appeal. I would encourage anyone reading my story to get involved, as money raised from the appeal will go on to support the charity’s vital work, which will make a difference to families across Northern Ireland.”

Jim and Maureen Kane from Randalstown are making a very special wish this Christmas in support of local charity, Friends of the Cancer Centre.

For 35 years, Friends of the Cancer Centre has been dedicated to making a real and meaningful difference to cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland. The charity is here to enhance the quality of patient care and support through its life-changing and life-saving work.