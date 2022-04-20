Jim Flanagan: tributes paid to respected newspaper editor

Jim Flanagan.

Jim began his career on the East Antrim Times (the current Larne Times series) after training at the Thomson Regional Newspapers centre in Cardiff.

After a move to the Belfast Telegraph newsdesk covering almost daily atrocities, Jim rose to the position of deputy editor at the title. He later went on to edit its sister paper, the Sunday Life.

Over the years Jim’s reputation as a calm figure in a busy newsroom became legendary. He was a mentor, friend and valued colleague to many.

Jim went back to his roots in weekly journalism when he took over as editor of the Ballymena Guardian from long-serving editor Maurice O’Neill, holding this position until he retired in 2017.

Current Ballymena Guardian editor, Des Blackadder said: “Jim Flanagan was highly regarded by all who worked with him and his passing has been met with sincere sadness amongst his former colleagues.

“Everyone at the Guardian would extend condolences to the entire family circle.”

BBC’s Mark Simpson was among those in the media world who spoke of their sadness at hearing of Jim’s passing on Tuesday (April 19).

“So sad to hear about the passing of the great newspaper journalist Jim Flanagan. First met him at Belfast Telegraph in early 1990s.

“Amid the turmoil in Belfast, he was the voice of calm authority. ‘Just tell the story’. Taught me a lot. Forever grateful, Jim. RIP,” he said.

Jim was a lifelong sports fan and after his retirement was able to spend more time on the golf course.

Whitehead Golf Club paid tribute to the popular figure.

“It is with the greatest of sadness that I inform the membership and friends of Whitehead Golf Club on the passing of Jim Flanagan,” a spokesperson for the club said.

“Jim loved his golf almost a much as he loved Crusaders FC. He played three times a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday with his best friends and stalwarts Alan Smillie and Terry McKinstry. After each round he would come into the club and have a cup of tea and possibly a spot of lunch.

“He will be dearly missed by Alan and Terry, his Friday clan, the catering staff and bar staff and all of his friends at the club.

“Jim was also a regular player in the Whitehead v Stranraer match and his absence in this year’s fixture will undoubtably be acknowledged by both teams in a sad way but also with a fondness of the character that Jim was.

“Jim’s passion was sport, he loved golf, he loved football, he loved rugby, he loved darts and he was the most knowledgeable and opinionated person that you could ever talk to about any sporting topic.

“However, more than anything, Jim loved his family. Our thoughts are with his wife Colette, children James and Suzanne, son-in-law Iain and grandchildren Lana and Freddy at this extremely distressing time.

“Rest in peace, Jim Flanagan. You lived a full life but yet, at 61, you have been taken too soon.”