A man in his 80s has died following a road traffic collision in west Belfast on Saturday morning.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was Jim (James) McKee, aged 81, from the Grosvenor Road area.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly after 11.20am, we received a report regarding a pedestrian involved in a collision with an Audi vehicle in the Genoa Street area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim (James) McKee. Picture: released by PSNI

"Our officers attended with other emergency partners and provided medical assistance. However, the man sadly passed away at the scene.

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage which could assist is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit Detectives via 101 quoting reference number 608 23/08/25.”

Distillery Street has now reopened.