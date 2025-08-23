Jim (James) McKee: 81-year-old pedestrian passes away after collision involving Audi in west Belfast
He was Jim (James) McKee, aged 81, from the Grosvenor Road area.
Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly after 11.20am, we received a report regarding a pedestrian involved in a collision with an Audi vehicle in the Genoa Street area.
"Our officers attended with other emergency partners and provided medical assistance. However, the man sadly passed away at the scene.
"Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage which could assist is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit Detectives via 101 quoting reference number 608 23/08/25.”
Distillery Street has now reopened.