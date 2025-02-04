Tributes have been paid to former Antrim and Newtownabbey mayor Jim Montgomery who died suddenly at home in Parkhall, Antrim, on Monday February 3.

Mr Montgomery, a former Antrim Ulster Unionist councillor, served on the local authority between 2015 and 2023. He was appointed first citizen, in July 2020.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Policy and Governance Committee at Antrim Civic Centre, on Tuesday evening, committee chair Dunsilly Sinn Fein Cllr Annie O’Lone, said: “I wish to pass on the condolences of the Policy and Governance Committee to the family of former councillor Jim Montgomery who sadly passed away yesterday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Former mayor Jim Montgomery during his term in office. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Paying tribute, Ulster Unionist party leader Mike Nesbitt MLA said: “I am extremely sad to learn of the passing of party colleague, former Antrim and Newtownabbey councillor and former mayor, Jim Montgomery.

“Jim was an extremely popular individual because he was fair, selfless and empathetic. It was always reassuring to see Jim in the room because whatever the occasion you could be assured common sense would prevail.

“On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Annual Meeting

Former council colleagues have been paying tribute to Jim Montgomery. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

South Antrim Ulster Unionist MP Robin Swann said: “So sad to hear of the passing of Jim Montgomery. Jim was chair of the South Antrim Association, having just been re-elected at our annual general meeting, on Friday night past, where, as ever, his personality and ability saw a wide-ranging conversation and debate.

“Jim will be greatly missed by not just the Ulster Unionist Party in South Antrim but the people of Antrim who he had so ably represented in council, and as mayor. His firm, fair and friendly guiding hand and advice, will be sadly missed.”

Steve Aiken, South Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA said, “Jim was a very prominent political figure in South Antrim and in particular, the town of Antrim, a town that he was immensely proud to represent and a town that had a strong affinity to, as everyone knew him as ‘Gentleman Jim’.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Neil Kelly, an Antrim Alliance representative, said: “Very sad news about Jim, he was a great councillor for Antrim town and excellent company. We always had a bit of fun together. He will be sorely missed by all.”

Party colleague Macedon Cllr Robert Foster said: “Absolutely shocked at the passing of my good friend, party colleague and former Mayor Jim Montgomery,

“Jim was a true gentleman, witty, extremely loyal and a dear friend who I will miss incredibly. The world is a much poorer place without Jim.”

Former Ulster Unionist, Airport Independent Alderman Paul Michael BEM stated: “One of life’s gentlemen, thoughts and prayers with all his family.”

Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Annemarie Logue said she was “shocked and saddened” to hear of his passing.

She added: “Back when I was deputy mayor in 2019 , he always made me feel welcome at events I attended in Antrim. He was true gentleman with a kind heart. May he rest in peace.”

Antrim Sinn Fein Cllr Lucille O’Hagan said: “I’m very sad to hear of Jim Montgomery’s passing. I remember our long yarn as we covered polling stations in May last year. A friendly and knowledgeable man, committed to Antrim and the community. My thoughts are with all his family, friends and the community he dedicated himself to.”

Glengormley Alliance Ald Julian McGrath said that he was “both saddened and shocked” to learn of Jim’s passing, whom he recalled, was one of the first to welcome him on to council in 2018, adding he was “always a true gentleman”.

“Taken far too soon. Thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” he commented.

Noreen McClelland said: “So saddened to hear of Jim’s passing. A true gentleman and good friend. Jim and I worked together during his year as mayor and mine as deputy mayor. He worked for everyone, always gave of his best with a bright smile and he was an absolute joy to be with.

Whole Community

“My heartfelt condolences to his family, I know how much he will be missed not only by them but by the whole community. Rest in peace Jim.”

Royal British Legion Antrim stated: “The officers and members of Antrim Royal British Legion are saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and former mayor Jim Montgomery who was a strong supporter of veterans’ issues in Antrim town.”

A service of thanksgiving for Jim’s life will be held in High Street Presbyterian Church, Steeple Road, Antrim, on Friday, February 7, at 12.30pm with burial afterwards at Sixmile Cemetery, Belmont Road, Antrim.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter