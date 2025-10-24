Jingle All The Way: volunteers needed for Ballymena collections in aid of NI Children's Hospice
The campaign supports the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, with collections to take place in the town on Saturday, December 6 between 10am - 4pm.
In a social media post, Ballymena NI Hospice Support Group’s Jingle All the Way team said: “We will have a busy town and we are asking for your help - do you have a spare hour to collect in the town? We will provide the buckets and tabards, you provide your time and your smile.
“If you have a spare hour to collect please email us at [email protected].”
You can also register an interest at https://forms.gle/kFpQNh4kA7a9EbQA6
Established in 2017, Jingle All the Way is a community-driven fundraising campaign encouraging local businesses, organisations, schools, clubs, churches and individuals across Northern Ireland to come together at Christmas and to take part in one of the charity’s fun-filled Jingle events.