Jingle All The Way: volunteers needed for Ballymena collections in aid of NI Children's Hospice

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
NI Hospice Walk launched
Volunteers are sought for charity collections during ‘Jingle All the Way Day’ in Ballymena town centre this December.

The campaign supports the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, with collections to take place in the town on Saturday, December 6 between 10am - 4pm.

In a social media post, Ballymena NI Hospice Support Group’s Jingle All the Way team said: “We will have a busy town and we are asking for your help - do you have a spare hour to collect in the town? We will provide the buckets and tabards, you provide your time and your smile.

“If you have a spare hour to collect please email us at [email protected].”

Volunteers are sought for charity collections during ‘Jingle All the Way Day’ in Ballymena town centre this December. Photo: Google

You can also register an interest at https://forms.gle/kFpQNh4kA7a9EbQA6

Established in 2017, Jingle All the Way is a community-driven fundraising campaign encouraging local businesses, organisations, schools, clubs, churches and individuals across Northern Ireland to come together at Christmas and to take part in one of the charity’s fun-filled Jingle events.

