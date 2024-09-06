Jodie Smith. (Pic issued by PSNI).

Police officers have launched an appeal for information in a bid to locate missing person, Jodie Smith (25).

Commenting on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page on September 6, a PSNI spokesperson said: “She was last seen leaving Antrim Area Hospital on September 4 when she was wearing a blue snood, pink PJ bottoms and socks.

"She is described as being very thin. If you have any information to assist police, please ring 101 and quote serial 1647 04.09.24.”