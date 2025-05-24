The Co Antrim town was packed with fans who wanted to be part of the Joey 25 celebration event which paid homage to the sporting icon who lost his life in a racing accident in Estonia on July 2, 2000.

The special celebration day, organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in conjunction with the Dunlop family, involved a variety of events to celebrate the life and legacy of the local legend and international sports star.

For many people, the Parade of Champions, when 25 of Joey’s former racing motorcycles were ridden by many of his past team-mates, rivals and friends, including World Superbike champions Jonathan Rea and Carl Fogarty, was a real highlight of the day.

These photos capture some of the atmosphere of a memorable tribute to the legendary Joey Dunlop.

1 . Joey Dunlop 25 Joey Dunlop's daughter, Joanne pictured with six times World Superbike champion, Jonathan Rea during the Joey Dunlop 25 Celebration in Ballymoney. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

2 . Joey Dunlop 25 TT legend Bruce Anstey autographs a programme for fans during the Joey Dunlop 25 Celebration in his home town of Ballymoney. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

3 . Joey Dunlop 25 Rider Eugene Laverty pictured at the event. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye