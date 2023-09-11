John Campbell: police launch appeal to locate missing person who has dark red hair and walks with a limp
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 38-year-old John Campbell.
John was last seen at around 12.30pm on Sunday afternoon (September 10) in the vicinity of Eia Street on the Antrim Road, Belfast.
He is described as having short dark red hair, blue eyes, a mole on right cheek and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing light grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark grey plain t-shirt and white shoes. He also is walking with a limp.
Anyone who knows of John’s whereabouts, or have any information as to where he could be, is asked to contact police as soon as possible quoting reference number 816 of 10/09/23.