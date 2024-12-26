John Hanna: PSNI name victim of Christmas Eve road crash in Ballynahinch
A man who died following a traffic crash on Christmas Eve has been named by police.
He was 34-year-old John Hanna from Downpatrick.
He passed away following a single-vehicle collision on the Downpatrick Road in Ballynahinch just before 4.45pm.
PSNI Collision Investigation Unit detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the tragic collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage.
Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 967 of 24/12/24.
