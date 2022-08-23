John Herron leaves Larne FC after termination of contract

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development comes in the wake of the player being suspended by the Inver Park outfit and receiving a 10-game ban from the Irish Football Association after a picture of him wearing a t-shirt appearing to show support for the IRA was circulated on social media on August 14.

The former Celtic player, who signed for Tiernan Lynch’s team in 2020, was pictured alongside Cliftonville player Ronan Hale at the Wolfe Tone’s concert at the West Belfast Festival at the Falls Park, with Herron pictured wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the caption: “Tiocfaidh ár lá, sing up the Ra, ooh ah up the Ra.”

In a statement issued on August 22, a spokesperson for the east Antrim club said: “We can confirm John Herron has left the club, after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement.

John Herron pictured playing for Larne FC. Picture: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

“We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate our total commitment to being an inclusive football club.

“We will continue to be unwavering in our work to make Inver Park a place for all and will not allow this to be undermined in any way, shape or form.