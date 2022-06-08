John is Platinum Champion

The Platinum Champion Awards were launched by the Royal Voluntary Service to celebrate extraordinary volunteers who go the extra mile and deserved to be recognised in Her Majesty’s Jubilee year.

John has been coming to Portrush on holiday for many years, and when he moved to the town ten years ago, he called into the Lifeboat Station to see if he could contribute in any way - and that’s where it all began.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, John has been an integral part of the Fundraising team, even having his head shaved in public to raise funds. At that stage and during the pandemic John was Chairman of the Fundraising team, and in April 2022 took over as the Lifeboat Shop Manager, bringing energy and innovation to the RNLI shop.

RNLI fundraiser John Martin has become a Platinum Champion

During the pandemic, the public couldn’t come into the shop so John and his team took the shop (in the form of a gazebo) outside the Lifeboat Station in all weathers!

The ’Pop Up Shop” became a fixture outside the Lifeboat station and became a real focal point for people walking to and from the Harbour. As well as raising much needed funds for the station, the gazebo also helped raised awareness of the RNLI.

Beni McAllister Lifeboat Operations Manager said: “The team at Portrush RNLI are delighted that John has been recognised in this way. He has been a real powerhouse in terms of keeping the shop going during the

pandemic and exploring other ways of raising funds for the station during a very difficult time.