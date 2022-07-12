Loading...

John Steele: funeral details released for dad who died in Antiville bonfire tragedy

Funeral details have been released for Larne man John Steele who died after falling from the Antiville bonfire on Saturday night (July 9).

By Valerie Martin
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 9:02 am

He will be laid to rest at Larne Cemetery on Thursday (July 14) following a service in his home at 6 Lindara Drive at 2pm.

A family notice on Funeral Times described Mr Steele as “Dearly loved son of Jackie and Artie, brother to Catherine. Dear father to Caitlyn and Macy-Lee. Also uncle to Stephen.

“Will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family.”

Image from the JustGiving page in memory of John Steele

The tragedy has prompted an investigation by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council as the bonfire was built on council land.

Antiville bonfire tragedy: Larne vigil held in mark of respect to John Steele

An online fundraising page set up to support Mr Steele’s family continues to rise and by this morning (July 12) had almost reached £8,000.

