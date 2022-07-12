John Steele: funeral details released for dad who died in Antiville bonfire tragedy

He will be laid to rest at Larne Cemetery on Thursday (July 14) following a service in his home at 6 Lindara Drive at 2pm.
A family notice on Funeral Times described Mr Steele as “Dearly loved son of Jackie and Artie, brother to Catherine. Dear father to Caitlyn and Macy-Lee. Also uncle to Stephen.
“Will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family.”
The tragedy has prompted an investigation by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council as the bonfire was built on council land.
An online fundraising page set up to support Mr Steele’s family continues to rise and by this morning (July 12) had almost reached £8,000.