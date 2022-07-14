John Steele’s funeral takes place in Larne

Mourners gathered at Mr Steele’s home at Lindara Drive this afternoon (Thursday, July 14) and afterwards joined the funeral cortege as it made its way to the cemetery at Craigyhill past the bonfire remnants.

Mr Steele, who was in his 30s, is described in a family notice as “dearly loved son of Jackie and Artie, brother to Catherine. Dear father to Caitlyn and Macy-Lee. Also uncle to Stephen.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The death of the well-known local man on Saturday night while helping to build the Antiville bonfire has shocked the community. It is understood he fell from the construction.

Mourners gathered in Larne to pay their respects to local man John Steele who died at the Antiville bonfire on Saturday night (July 9). Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Flowers and wreaths were among the tributes left close to the scene of the tragedy, with condolences being extended from loyalist bands and bonfire communities across Larne and much further afield.

A vigil was also held in memory of Mr Steele at the Antiville bonfire site on Sunday night with sympathisers travelling from far and wide to give their support.

The bonfire he had been working on was pulled down as a mark of respect on Sunday and later set alight.

The funeral cortege of John Steele makes its way along the Linn Road in Larne. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The neighbouring giant Craigyhill bonfire was dedicated to him ahead of it being lit on the Eleventh Night.