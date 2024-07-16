Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Carrick Rangers Football Club physio John Weatherup has been remembered as a very popular and well-respected figure among players and fans alike.

John, who was part of the backroom team when the Taylor’s Avenue-based club lifted the Co Antrim Shield and reached the Irish Cup final in the 1990s, died on July 10.

In a statement, Carrick Rangers said they were “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of John Weatherup”.

"John was physio for the club for a number of years in the late ’80s and early ’90s and was part of the backroom staff for our Co Antrim Shield victory in 1993 and Irish Cup final appearance in 1995.

John Weatherup (seventh from left, back row, with his right hand raised under a supporter's flag) with fans and Irish Cup final-suited Carrick Rangers players and staff before setting off from the town for the 1995 game against Linfield. Photo: National World

"A popular figure amongst players and fans alike, John will be fondly remembered by everyone in the Amber Army.

"On behalf of the manager, staff, players and officials of Carrick Rangers, we would like to extend our sympathies to the Weatherup family circle and friends.”

Players from the Co Antrim Shield-winning team were among those leaving messages on the Carrick Rangers FC social media channel including Brian Martin, who scored in the victory over Glentoran in the final. He said: “What a gentleman John was - was a great man and a big help to me in my Carrick days. So sorry to hear of his passing.”

John had a quick wit and seemingly endless supply of one-liners, which he was always happy to share with fans, players and officials.

Stalwart Carrick supporter and a regular match programme contributor down the years, Adrian Hack summed up the high regard in which John was held: “I can't think of too many club physios who are as well respected and remembered by supporters.”

There was a tribute too from Knockbreda FC, where players had also benefitted from John’s physio services and generous nature.

"Everyone at Knockbreda FC would like to pass on our deepest condolences to the family of John Weatherup,” the club posted on Facebook.

"John was a very loyal servant to Knockbreda FC. He was our physio for a number of years and nothing was too much trouble for him. John treated both our first and second team, he also regularly treated players from other teams who couldn’t afford a physio.

"John along with his wife Ann came to all the functions in support of the club which was very much appreciated. He will be sadly missed by all at Knockbreda.”

John also had a stint as first team physio at Glentoran FC when they enjoyed success under Roy Coyle’s management.

Commenting on the Belfast club’s website, captain from the time, Paul Leeman said: "We all enjoyed some great times, successes and memories together. John was a good friend and a great character around the place and will be sadly missed. Condolences to his family at this difficult time.”

A family notice on Funeral Times website, said John passed away peacefully on July 10. It added: “Fondly remembered by his wife Ann; daughters Donna, Tracey and Kathryn; sons in law Mark and Simon; grandchildren Tamara, Tiphani, Natalja, Ben, Josh, Jacob and Luke; and great grandson Theo.”

A funeral service will be held in Finaghy Methodist Church, Upper Lisburn Road, Finaghy, Belfast, on Monday, July 22, at 9:30am and afterwards to Roselawn Crematorium.