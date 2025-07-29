Former Dromore Primary School principal John Wilkinson OBE has been remembered as a “remarkable educational leader” following the sad news of his death.

Mr Wilkinson, who died suddenly on Monday (July 28), also served with the Education Authority and Southern Health Trust during a distinguished career spanning more than four decades.

A family notice said he was the dearly-loved and devoted husband of Hazel, loving father of Jonathan and Joanna; father in-law of Paula and Gareth and dear granda of Oscar, Darcie, Maisie and Kasie.

Leading tributes to the late Dromore resident, Education Minister Paul Givan said: “John Wilkinson was a remarkable educational leader who dedicated his life to serving others and shaping the lives of young people across Northern Ireland.

John Wilkinson OBE. Photo: National World

“Throughout his long and distinguished career, John embodied the very best of our education system — professionalism, compassion, and a deep commitment to excellence. He approached every role with humility, wisdom, and a quiet strength that earned the respect and admiration of colleagues, pupils, and the wider community.

“In recognition of his outstanding contribution to education, John was awarded an OBE in the 2013 Queen’s Birthday Honours List — a richly deserved honour that reflected the esteem in which he was held.

“John's legacy is one of quiet but profound influence — a legacy that will be felt for generations. A devout Christian who served as clerk of session in First Dromore Presbyterian he will be remembered not only for his many achievements, but for the values he lived by and inspired in others.

“My thoughts are with his family and all who knew and respected him at this difficult time, especially Hazel, Jonathan and Joanna. Psalm 116 v 15: Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints.”

Teacher Training

Born and raised in Dromore, William John Wilkinson attended Dromore Central Primary School and Banbridge Academy, later studying at Belfast’s Queen’s University before undertaking his teacher training at Stranmillis College, Belfast.

His first teaching post, in 1975, wasn’t too far from home, at Ballynahinch High School, where he taught Geography, English and History, before beginning his long association with Dromore High School.

Mr Wilkinson spent 34 years in teaching, including 19 years as principal of Dromore. During his tenure, he led the school through a period of significant growth and development, pioneering new curriculum pathways, strengthening pastoral support, and overseeing the introduction of post-16 provision.

Under his leadership, the school achieved recognition for academic excellence and was designated as a Specialist School for Science.

Mr Wilkinson’s influence extended well beyond the school environment. Since 2006, he had served with distinction on the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA), where he held several key roles, including chair of the Audit and Risk Assurance Committee and interim vice-chair of Council.

He was recently appointed to the Regulatory Advisory Committee in recognition of his ongoing commitment to educational standards and governance.

Over many years, John served as an associate with the Education Authority and was appointed to the Education Authority board in April 2024 where his experience was highly valued. He was also a non-executive director with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

The Education Authority (EA) said it was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Mr Wilkinson. Chair Mervyn Storey said: “John was a highly respected colleague who made a significant contribution to education throughout his long and illustrious career, including during his time at the EA Board.

“Children and young people were at the very core of every decision John made and he leaves a lasting legacy to be proud of. My sincerest condolences go out to John’s family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time. They are in our thoughts and prayers.”