'Join in, feel good' at community gardening project at Springhill House near Moneymore
The sessions will provide an opportunity to 'Join in, feel good' at Springhill, strengthening connections between the people and the place.
From plant propagation to composting, sowing vegetables, dividing perennials, and all sorts of gardening shenanigans, the sessions will be informative and diverse to make sure there is something for everyone.
Of course, there will be a bit of work to do as we get the old drying yard back into shape as a growing space and there will be plenty of opportunity to get your hands dirty!
To find out more about this and other volunteering and community opportunities with the National Trust in Mid Ulster, check out the Springhill pages on the National Trust website or email the Volunteer and Community Officer at [email protected]