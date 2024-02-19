'Join in, feel good' at community gardening project at Springhill House near Moneymore

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sessions will provide an opportunity to 'Join in, feel good' at Springhill, strengthening connections between the people and the place.

From plant propagation to composting, sowing vegetables, dividing perennials, and all sorts of gardening shenanigans, the sessions will be informative and diverse to make sure there is something for everyone.

The Drying Yard at Springhill where the Community Gardening activities will take place. Credit: Submitted

Of course, there will be a bit of work to do as we get the old drying yard back into shape as a growing space and there will be plenty of opportunity to get your hands dirty!