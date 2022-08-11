Join Mary Peters as she celebrates 50 years of Olympic success

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place on Sunday September 4 at 2pm and guests will enjoy a 70s themed afternoon tea, hosted by the BBC Sport’s Nicola McCarthy, as Lady Mary steps back into the seventies and relives her favourite Golden Years memories as she is joined by a host of special guests.

There will also be live music from the Abba Tribute: Lovelight, a ballot and special Hastings Golden Ducks signed by Lady Mary. The proceeds raised will benefit the Mary Peters Trust.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lady Mary Peters said: “I am very much looking forward to the Afternoon Tea at the Europa Hotel on the 50th anniversary of my gold medal success in Munich. To be joined by my competitor, Heidi Rosendahl, who won the silver makes it even more special. I hope as many people as possible will come along and step back into 1972 with us.

Lady Mary Peters is joined by Julie Hastings, Marketing Director of Hastings Hotels and Nicola McCarthy, BBC Sports Presenter ahead of a special afternoon tea at the Europa Hotel on Sunday September 4 in celebration of the 50th anniversary since she won gold at the Munich Olympic Games. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“It is more important than ever that we continue to raise funds to support young, local athletes. I was delighted at the medal success at the Birmingham Games and proud that the Mary Peters Trust had supported so many of the athletes.”

Julie Hastings, Marketing Director of Hastings Hotels said: “We are delighted to support the Mary Peters Trust by hosting this unique celebratory event in honour of Northern Ireland’s Golden Girl.”

The Mary Peters Trust is Northern Ireland’s leading sporting charity and was established to create an ongoing and meaningful commemoration of Lady Mary’s win at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.