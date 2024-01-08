Join the Monday Singers in Garvagh to sing - just for the love of singing!
Did you know that there’s an increasing amount of evidence that singing releases endorphins, serotonin and dopamine – the ‘happy’ chemicals that boost your mood and make you feel good about yourself?
Well, the organisers of a Garvagh singing project know this and are inviting anyone interested to join the Monday Singers.
They meet every Monday at 7.45pm in Garvagh Community Building, beginning the new season on January 15. Just turn up on the night or contact Sharman on 07711 637634 for further details. Cost £3 per person.