Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jollyes pet stores has now stopped selling small animals in all branches, including its 15 across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move, which has involved the phased removal of all live rabbits, guinea pigs and birds has been completed over a 12-month period giving breeders notice of the change.

Traditionally at this time of year pet stores will temporarily stop the sale of rabbits for the days around the Easter holiday, a move which Jollyes has now made permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change has been implemented at all Jollyes stores in Northern Ireland – Ballymena, Banbridge, Bangor, Belfast, Coleraine, Cookstown, Enniskillen, Lisburn, Londonderry, Lurgan, Newry, Newtownabbey and Omagh.

Jollyes have announced they will no longer sell small animals from their pet stores, including all their branches in Northern Ireland. Picture: pixabay

It has been welcomed by the co-founders of animal wellbeing advocacy group, Carrott Cottage Rabbit Rescue, who described it as a “massive step in the right direction”.

Daisy and Chris Barratt said: “We want to say a massive thank you to Jollyes from us and other animal rescue centres across the UK for the decision to stop selling live animals across its stores.

"It makes a real difference for rescue centres like ours, who are working so hard to ensure small animals go to the right home and are cared for in a responsible and committed way throughout their lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the creation of significant space in stores, Jollyes has been able to grow its raw frozen food ranges to meet accelerating demand from customers.

Jollyes is using space that previously was used for small animals in their stores to expand their raw frozen food range. Picture: Professional Images/@ProfImages

Beginning in Northern Ireland where Jollyes is the market leader, the company has now rolled out extended freezer sections selling raw dog food across the rest of the UK with 90 stores now able to offer customers the full range.

‘The Raw Store’ at Jollyes stocks brands such as Nature’s Menu, Naked Dog and Durham as well as Jollyes’ own ‘Lifestage’ and its new value ‘Raw & Simple’ range.

A raw diet is growing in popularity as an alternative to traditional wet and dry foods for dogs and Jollyes colleagues are fully trained, with an expert in each store to advise customers on what the best products are for their pets to ensure they maintain a health balanced diet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jollyes chief executive officer Joe Wykes said: “We know the sale of live animals at pet stores has provoked a strong reaction from many over the years. And of course, we know how much our colleagues loved to look after them.

"But while we will, of course, continue to sell everything a responsible rabbit, guinea pig or bird owner needs for their pets, their removal from our stores has opened up an opportunity for us to expand the frozen raw category that’s significantly growing in popularity amongst dog owners.”