Fans of six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea have shared heartfelt thanks for a career packed with incredible memories following Monday’s announcement he will retire from racing at the end of this season.

The Ballyclare man, hailed as one of Northern Ireland’s greatest ever sports stars, made the announcement in a touching video on his social media.

Signing off an illustrious career which saw him breaking records and making global racing history, he said: “I’ve been thinking about this day for a long time and finally I’ve decided to step away from full-time racing and retire.”

"This sport has been everything to me from growing up as a child in Northern Ireland dreaming of racing bikes to standing on the top step of the World Superbike Champioship winning races and world championships.

Jonathan Rea and Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK celebrates the victory on the podium during the Superbike race 2 during the FIM Superbike World Championshi in in May 2022 in Estoril, Portugal. Picture: Mirco Lazzari gp / Getty Images.

"Throughout my career I’ve only ever had one goal and that was to win, and that mentality defined who I was. I never raced to make up the numbers, I raced to be the best.

"But the time has come to listen to my body, my mind, and most importantly, my instinct. If I can’t race to win then it’s time step away. The same love for the sport that I had on day one to right now in this present day.

"I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved during my lengthy career. Six world championships, more than 100 race wins and so many other accolades along the way. These are some records that I never imagined could be possible. But it's not the records, the trophies, or the race wins, it’s the people and the memories that I take with me forever.

"I’ve had the honour of working with some incredible teams, sponsors and engineers during my career. You’ve all been part of this journey and I’m incredibly grateful that you’ve let me live my dream.

Jonathan Rea announces on social media he is stepping back from full-time racing.

"To my family, mum and dad, brothers and sisters, thank you so much for sacrifice during the early days of my career. To my wife Tatia and our kids Jake and Tyler, thank you so much for being my anchor and my rock during all the good and all the tougher times.

"To all my rivals and competitors during my career, thanks for making me dig deep. I was such a better rider because of you guys.

"To all my fans, thanks for your unbelievable support and loyalty. All this support during good times and bad times have really helped me through and gave me the career that I dreamed of. And whilst I’m stepping away from full-time racing, this isn’t goodbye. I’ll always be part of this sport, just in a different way.

Jonathan Rea with the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year trophy in 2022, the ninth time he had received the accolade. Picture: Stephen Davison

"So from the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything. It’s been one hell of a ride, I’ll see you in the paddock.”

In turn, thousands of fans shared gratitude to the popular rider and to his commitment to the sport.

One posted: “Thank you for all the joy you brought to us as fans over the years. Thank for being the ambassador you have been for our wee country. You’ve made everyone from Northern Ireland so proud.”