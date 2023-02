Police say they are increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of a 37-year-old reported missing from the Craigavon area.

Jonathan Roberts was last seen in the area at around 11.00am on Monday, January 6.

Jonathan is described as being around 6' 2" tall with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black body warmer, dark jeans and black Nike trainers with a green tick.

Jonathan Roberts