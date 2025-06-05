The principal of St Killian’s College, outside Carnlough, has spoken of the “privilege” of being able to head the school he attended as a pupil.

Speaking ahead of his retirement at the end of August, Jonny Brady described his years as a boarder, at the Tower Road school, as “phenomenal”.

Mr Brady told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed the sports. I made friends and developed friendships.”

Originally, from Holywood, County Down, he said that his parents saw an opportunity for him to attend the school, then an all-boys grammar, known at the time as St MacNissi’s College, Garron Tower, through a family member who was a pupil.

He recalled: “We had a diverse group of boys in my year group. Forty-five of the year group boarded. Half the school were boarders. I became independent very quickly.”

Boarders came from across Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and overseas with pupils from Omagh, Belfast, Donegal, Dublin and Hong Kong. They were allowed home once a month. Evenings at school were spent studying with some weekend outings to a youth club, Larne swimming pool or to the cinema in Larne or Ballymena.

He described his school days at Garron Tower as “phenomenal”. He said that he felt teaching was something he could be good at.

“I wanted to help to develop young people the way I had been developed myself. There were some individuals who shaped my understanding of what a good teacher should be, I felt I could do something similar.”

Youth Tutor

After completing a degree in history, he returned to the school for the first time where he was employed as a youth tutor to develop youth work as well as teaching history.

A new job at Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School, in Belfast, followed in 1994 where he taught history and became head of history.

He said he was encouraged by the principal to consider headship and he proceeded to study for the qualification. In 2007, he was appointed principal of St Paul’s College, in Kilrea, which he acknowledged, was “a big jump”.

“I was used to going into a classroom and teaching but had to go into an office and make decisions,” he commented.

An amalgamation of St Paul’s and St Mary’s College in Clady was approved by then Education Minister John O’Dowd in 2015.

When he heard about the planned amalgamation of St MacNissi’s College with St Comgall’s College, Larne and St Aloysius High School, Cushendall, Mr Brady said he had some understanding of “what amalgamation meant and the process involved”. Another “pull” to Garron Tower, he added, was his “connection to the site”.

He became the first principal of St Killian’s College, an all-ability post-primary school, which was founded in March 2010, when the schools merged.

Mr Brady continued: “I had the privilege of going back to the site. I knew some of the staff in St Aloysius and St Comgall’s. I thought it was a once in a lifetime opportunity. In the 16 years I have been here, I have enjoyed most of it.

“The kids have been outstanding, the staff have worked with me from day dot, have supported me in everything I have asked them to do. Our local primary partner schools have been exceptional.

“It all did come together. It has worked out for me personally and professionally. A lot of people have contributed to that success.

“St Killian’s is well-established, has a good reputation. Parents trust what is going on. I think the kids enjoy it.” He added that the school is “creating its own history”.

“When the new build comes, it will inject even an bigger vigour into the school. It will be a resource for the wider community.”

With full planning permission for the new school building approved by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and the tendering process due to begin, it is anticipated that a contractor could be on site in late 2026, depending on Department of Education funding.

“I would be very keen to see it used not just for sports facilities but for people to gain qualifications, possibly in conjunction with NRC (Northern Regional College) and night classes.

“I believe the school will go from strength to strength. The senior leadership team is strong, is passionate about the school and wants to succeed.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter