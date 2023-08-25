Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have approved a plan for the redevelopment of Jordanstown Loughshore Park which is expected to commence next autumn.

The proposal will involve the refurbishment of caravan park facilities, toilet facilities to include provision of Changing Places for disabled users, increased car parking, from 115 to 144 spaces, renovation of existing cafe and a new first floor restaurant.

The development project was discussed behind closed doors at last month’s meeting of the borough council, The cost has not been disclosed.

Jordanstown Loughshore Park was redeveloped in 2011 at a cost of £1m to provide a caravan park with visitor facilities. cafe, play park and public toilets.

Jordanstown's Loughshore Park. Picture: Google

A report to councillors says that although the play park “remained in good condition through regular maintenance of equipment, the other facilitiesrequired upgrading and refurbishment.”.

The caravan park provides 14 touring pitches and four tent pitches within the parkland on the shore of Belfast Lough.

Last year, there were 1,407 bookings for Jordanstown Lough Shore caravan park. Visitors included 2,669 adults, 462 children, 82 infants and 313 pets.

In June, it was rated ninth in the Top Ten Best Caravan and Camping Parks in Northern Ireland.

Tourism NI says that more than three quarters of arrivals at parks in Northern Ireland are domestic visitors, followed by 12% from the rest of the UK and 10% per cent from the Republic of Ireland and areas outside the UK.

Councillors anticipated that a price rise in 2020 by £2 on week days and £5 at weekends could increase income by £9,000 at Jordanstown and £17,500 at Sixmile at Antrim lough shore annually.

At the time, it was stated that the normal operating cost per annum at Jordanstown Loughshore was approximately £80,000, with income of approximately £60,000.

The council’s Sixmile Caravan Park at Antrim’s lough shore provides 37 caravan/motorhome pitches plus 12 for tents.