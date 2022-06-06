Jordanstown professor ‘delighted and honoured’ to receive MBE

An accomplished and highly respected leader, Prof Armstrong, who has spent more than two decades in senior leadership positions within the higher education sector, is to receive the MBE for services to Higher Education and Business.

The Jordanstown resident has worked closely with a range of highly professional and dynamic teams within academia, industry and government, to ensure a responsive and innovative approach to emerging business needs and government strategy.

Commenting on how it feels to be awarded the prestigious recognition, Prof Armstrong said; “I am both delighted and honoured to be awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Professor Gillian Armstrong.

“It is testament to the important collaborations and exceptional work happening within the Ulster University Business School and wider education industry in supporting individuals and businesses across all sectors of the economy.

“Over the years, I have had the pleasure of working with a range of highly professional colleagues and teams, and consider this recognition a reflection of the collective approach and pioneering work that takes place across the Business School.

“I am incredibly grateful to everyone for their dedication and support.”

Gillian is a Council Member of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, Board Member of Arts and Business NI, and Fellow of the Institute of Directors Northern Ireland.

She is also actively involved with the Chartered Association of Business Schools, the voice of the UK’s business and management education sector.