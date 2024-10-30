Jordon's act of kindness 'reels in' praise as he gifts young Swedish boy with brand new fishing rod

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Oct 2024, 11:57 BST
A Coleraine angler’s random act of kindness to a young boy at Portrush Harbour on Wednesday (October 30) has warmed the hearts of followers of a local social media page.

The Facebook page Portmagic featured Jordon Jones who posted: “I told myself today the first kid to ask me about fishing, I’m going to surprise them with it (fishing rod) and they were not disappointed - this is Leo all the way over from Sweden.

"I was in the harbour when he came right up and asked questions and started pointing at fish. I asked if he wanted a new fishing rod and the excitement could not be contained. Tight lines, young Leo.”

Jordon’s kind gesture was greeted with numerous positive comments including: “Wonderful! It’s great to celebrate kindness and thought for others” and “A fantastic young lad,well done Jordon”.

Jordon responded to the comments saying that he hopes to organise a fishing event for 2025 to encourage young people to get involved in fishing.

