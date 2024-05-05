Joseph Bell: PSNI ask for help from the public to find missing 21-year-old with shaved head
Police said they are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of Joseph Bell who was last seen in the Gulladuff area of Derry / Londonderry on Saturday evening.
Joseph is described as being 6ft 1in in height and of slim build. He has shaved his head since the picture issued by police was taken.
He may be wearing a dark grey fleece and black joggers / trousers.
It is believed that he may have travelled to the Ballyclare area.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone with information in respect of Joseph’s whereabouts to contact us on 101 or via psni.police/report, quoting serial 399 of 05/05/24.”
