Police said they are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of Joseph Bell who was last seen in the Gulladuff area of Derry / Londonderry on Saturday evening.

Joseph is described as being 6ft 1in in height and of slim build. He has shaved his head since the picture issued by police was taken.

He may be wearing a dark grey fleece and black joggers / trousers.

Joseph Bell. Police said he has shaved his head since this picture was taken. Picture: released by PSNI

It is believed that he may have travelled to the Ballyclare area.