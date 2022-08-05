Josh takes up firefighting role

Four apprentices from across Northern Ireland have successfully enrolled onto the two year programme, which will see them trained for dual roles under Airport Operations and the Rescue and Firefighting Services (RFFS) division at the Airport.

The unique programme combines qualifications with experience whilst the earn while you learn approach will result in a range of industry qualifications and certificates. Once training is complete, the apprentices will receive BTEC Certificate level 2 Diploma in Aviation on the Ground; Aviation Fire Fighter Initial Certificate; LGV Licence and First Aid Certificate.

“I am pleased to have been selected for the programme to further develop my skills as an aviation firefighter and get a greater understanding and knowledge of operations as this job is a dual role,” said Josh.

Timothy Carson, Matthew Morgan, and Lisburn man Joshua Willis