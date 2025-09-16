Joyce Crooks: police release name of woman who died in Dungannon road tragedy

Joyce Crooks. Photo provided by PSNIplaceholder image
Police have confirmed a woman has died after a road traffic collision in Dungannon on Monday ( September 15).

She was Joyce Crooks, 78 years old, from the Cookstown area.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “At around 7pm, we received a report regarding a two-vehicle head-on collision in the Cookstown Road area.

“Our officers attended with other emergency partners and provided medical assistance. Five people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, however, Joyce Crooks sadly passed away later in hospital.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage which could assist is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit Detectives via 101 quoting reference number 1272 of 15/09/25.”

Police say the Cookstown Road, which had been closed following the incident, has now reopened.

