Joyce Taggart: Ballykelly road traffic collision claims life of woman (84)

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2024, 21:23 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 21:37 BST
Police have confirmed a woman has sadly died after a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Ballykelly on Thursday afternoon (September 26).

She has been named as 84-year-old, Joyce Taggart from the Ballykelly area.

Inspector Cherith Adair,from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 2.15pm of a collision involving a bus and car on the Clooney Road.

Joyce Taggart. Photo provided by PSNIJoyce Taggart. Photo provided by PSNI
Joyce Taggart. Photo provided by PSNI

"Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services but sadly, Mrs Taggart who was the driver of the car sadly died at the scene.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 930 26/09/24.

“The Clooney Road remains closed at this time and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.”

