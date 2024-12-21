Joyful pictures as loved ones fly home for Christmas in Northern Ireland

By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Dec 2024, 10:34 GMT
There are tears of joy all over Northern Ireland this weekend as families are reunited for the Christmas holidays.

These photos taken at Belfast City Airport show scenes of happiness as travellers are greeted by excited family and friends.

They show very special moments as loved ones meet up up again ahead of a family Christmas together.

Aurelia from Aberdeen runs to greet her granny at Belfast City Airport.

Aurelia from Aberdeen runs to greet her granny at Belfast City Airport. Photo: Matt Mackey / Press Eye

Enjoying the big moment of coming back home through Belfast City Airport for the Christmas holidays.

Enjoying the big moment of coming back home through Belfast City Airport for the Christmas holidays. Photo: Matt Mackey / Press Eye

A warm welcome at Belfast City Airport on Friday.

A warm welcome at Belfast City Airport on Friday. Photo: Matt Mackey / Press Eye

Travellers return home to Belfast City Airport for the Christmas holidays.

Travellers return home to Belfast City Airport for the Christmas holidays. Photo: Matt Mackey / Press Eye

