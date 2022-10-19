Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Deputy Lord Mayor Tim McClelland and volunteer Lena Boyd.

Laurencetown, Lenaderg and Tullylish Community Association (LLTCA) showcased all things volunteering with a special night at the Laurencetown Community Centre recently.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council’s Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Tim McClelland, came along to learn more about the work of LLTCA and to meet all the fantastic volunteers.

Laurencetown, Lenaderg and Tullylish Community Association (LLTCA) volunteers.

Not only that but LLTCA had a cartoonist who sketched the volunteers’ ‘true selves’ which was certainly enlightening! It was also a time to celebrate several of the volunteers receiving their EPIC awards from Craigavon and Banbridge Volunteer Centre for their commitment to serving their community.

LLTCA runs a vibrant Community Centre and great outreach services for all ages and for those with differing interests and abilities. These include mothers and toddlers; youth groups; women’s groups; drama, bowls, art, yoga, dance; creative writing classes and much more.

Laurencetown, Lenaderg and Tullylish Community Association (LLTCA) Claire Patience - Manager, Helen Mateer - Chair, with Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council Deputy Lord Mayor Tim McClelland.

As we continue to emerge from the impact of Covid-19, many of us, including LLTCA has seen a massive increase in more senior folk looking for a bit of company and a chat. LLTCA already run a couple of seniors’ groups and because of the demand have had to start another group. There is now a waiting list!

LTCA believe many community groups and volunteers that for years supported older people haven’t been able to start back maybe because of a lack of volunteers and the fear of being responsible for older people’s wellbeing. At the same time loneliness and isolation are increasing.

That’s why LLTCA in addition to the groups they offer, are running a 1-1 outreach service called Connecting the Community for the over 65s living in Laurencetown and surrounding towns and villages eg Bleary, Waringstown, Banbridge, Loughbrickland, Blackskull, Gilford and towards Lurgan and Portadown.

A spokesperson said: “With our volunteers, we offer company through befriending, support for older carers and 1-1 tailored help with technology. LLTCA are also

starting a handyman scheme. Maybe you know of an older person that could do with a bit more support? Or could you help LLTCA a couple of hours a month?”

“Here are some roles that would help us help your community:

* Befriending – spending a few hours a month with an older person – calling around, going for a walk, meeting for a cuppa

* Helping older carers – many older people are caring for family and partners – could you help give them a break for a couple of hours – no caring responsibilities involved

* Handyman – offering practical help eg change light bulbs, put on a door bolt etc

* Help with our groups eg youth club, senior groups - doing a bit of craft, singing, playing board games, playing an instrument, having a chat

* Picking up items and groceries for the Centre.

Many volunteers help out because they want to give something back to the community. But, the benefits are many! Volunteers tell us they have gained so much getting to know different people and making new connections.

One volunteer said: “I just gelled with Margaret as soon as I met her. We have great conversations and a laugh. She has so many interesting stories to tell and I really enjoy going to see her.”

A spokesperson for the LLTCA said they would love to hear from people who want to learn more about what they do and how they could help out. “You never know, you might also get a chance to have your own personal portrait drawn!”