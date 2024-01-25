Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at Jubilee Farm, located on the Glenburn Road outside Glynn, were left shocked after the stormy conditions earlier this week ‘wiped out’ one of their polytunnels.

It was discovered on Monday morning that the 25-metre structure, described as a ‘hub’ for many of the farm’s activities, had been completely mangled by strong winds overnight.

Portia Woods, Marketing & Communications Manager, Jubilee Community Benefit Society said: “The polytunnel is very important here at our community-owned farm. It’s used throughout the year, but particularly from early spring into late autumn, when we have our produce growing. It’s really the heart of activity especially during the summer, when we would have our volunteers and our care farmers working in the polytunnel to look after it. There would be weeding, planting, watering, so it’s a real hub. Everyone has been devastated as to what has happened.”

This 25-metre polytunnel at Jubilee Farm near Larne was destroyed by Storm Isha. Photo: National World

However, the local community has been quick to respond with offers of help. “Once people started to hear what had happened, they were very sympathetic and immediately asked what they could do,” Portia added. “At this point, there isn’t anything physical that can be done, but that prompted us to open up the opportunity for people to donate to a fundraiser to get the polytunnel rebuilt.”

Donations towards the repairs at Jubilee Farm can be made online here.

Jubilee Farm first opened in 2019, with 150 people taking advantage of a share offer to turn the venture into a community-owned enterprise.

The 13.5 acre farm is home to hens, sheep, goats, and pigs, with sustainable farming, biodiversity, and conservation at its core.

“The farm is based on creation care, which is a Christian ethos where all aspects of the farm are given the opportunity to flourish,” Portia added.

Working to agroecological principles, the farm does not use chemicals, operates a ‘no dig’ policy and grows produce in line with the Northern Ireland season.

The not-for-profit venture also has monthly community volunteer days, as well as running ‘farmer for the day’ experiences and care farming sessions.