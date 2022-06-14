Jubilee party at Ballance House

Trust Patron Brian McKnight planted a tree in the orchard as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy.

Welcomed by Trust executive director Freddie Hall, guests enjoyed a varied programme, including a Lisburn Camera Club film of the newly crowned Queen visiting Lisburn in 1953.

With Rory McGerty as the very polished Master of Ceremonies proceedings continued with two musical interludes by Chloe Megarry, great granddaughter of Jack and Samelia Ballance, and by volunteer guide Francis Mulley accompanied by Ken Robb on keyboard.

Ulster New Zealand Trust Patron Brian McKnight, with spade, planted a Queen’s Green Canopy tree at The Ballance House near Glenavy to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Also included, from left, Cllr Wm Beckett, Lisburn CCC, Trust director David Twigg, LCCC Deputy Mayor Tim Mitchell and UNZT director Freddie Hall

The entertainment was followed by an audience rendition of ‘We’ll Meet Again.’

Then came a Royal table quiz with first prize to the Team Twigg Table and an excellent afternoon tea served by Margaret Parks and family.

Following the afternoon tea, David Twigg proposed the Loyal Toast and encouraged those old enough to recall their own 1953 Coronation Day memories.