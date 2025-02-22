Police have issued an update after appealing for help from the public to locate a missing 12-year-old.
Shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday night, they said Julia Razna has been located.
"Police would like thank everyone for their assistance,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.