Julia Razna: PSNI issue update after appeal to locate missing 12-year-old

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 09:22 BST
Police have said Julia Razna has been located. Picture: PacemakerPolice have said Julia Razna has been located. Picture: Pacemaker
Police have said Julia Razna has been located. Picture: Pacemaker
Police have issued an update after appealing for help from the public to locate a missing 12-year-old.

Shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday night, they said Julia Razna has been located.

"Police would like thank everyone for their assistance,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

