Julie Flaherty to receive BEM for her campaign work to help bereaved parents

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Ulster Unionist Councillor Julie Flaherty is one of several people with local connections to be included in the King’s first Birthday Honours List.
By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Jun 2023, 22:30 BST

Mrs Flaherty is to receive the BEM for services to the Northern Ireland Child Funeral Fund.

She tirelessly campaigned for the fund to be established in Northern Ireland after losing her only son Jake at the age of two in May 2013 and being struck by the impact that the cost of a funeral can have on heartbroken bereaved parents.

Also to receive the BEM is Simon Hylands, founder of the Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre in Lurgan. He is being honoured for services to the arts and to the community in Co Armagh.

Portadown Ulster Unionist Councillor Julie Flaherty, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, campaigned to have the Childrens Funeral Fund set up in Northern Ireland. She is pictured here with her husband Wayne and their little boy Jake who sadly died aged two years old. Credit: Julie FlahertyPortadown Ulster Unionist Councillor Julie Flaherty, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, campaigned to have the Childrens Funeral Fund set up in Northern Ireland. She is pictured here with her husband Wayne and their little boy Jake who sadly died aged two years old. Credit: Julie Flaherty
The principal of Drumnamoe Nursery School in Lurgan, Fiona McDonald, is to receive the OBE for services to education and voluntary and charitable service in Northern Ireland and abroad.

Also included in the Birthday Honours list is PSNI Superintendent Kellie McMillan, the District Commander for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, who is to receive the King’s Police Medal.

Supt McMillan has more than 20 years’ service and has held a number of posts during her career, including Area Commander for West Belfast, where she has shown dedication to enhancing local communities and building key stakeholder relationships.