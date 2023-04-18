Register
Junior Army Cadets from Ballymoney enjoy Easter Camp

Junior Army Cadets took part in this year’s Easter Camp which was jam packed with daily activities, as well as earning their Army Cadet Syllabus (ACS) Basic Star Badges at Magilligan Cadet Training Centre.

By Una Culkin
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 12:23 BST

There was a mix of ACS training with fieldcraft, target shooting, drill, and first aid alongside adventure training days of canoeing, archery, raft building and evening trips to the Jet Centre.

Cadet Jessica Craig, Ballymoney Detachment said: “I’ve met and made loads of new friends and the whole experience has really built my confidence.”

Back Row (L-R) Cadets Karagh-Leigh, Caw Detachment; Anna McLaughlin, Alex Convery, both from Limavady Detachment; Jessica Craig & Charlotte McMaster all from Ballymoney Detachment. Front Row (L-R) Cadets Leah McColgan, Lisneal College Detachment; Louis Gault, and Chris Cairns from Limavady Detachment; Bella Nociarova-Russell, Caw Detachment, Oliver Greer, Ballymoney Detachment and Amber Nicholl from Caw Detachment.Back Row (L-R) Cadets Karagh-Leigh, Caw Detachment; Anna McLaughlin, Alex Convery, both from Limavady Detachment; Jessica Craig & Charlotte McMaster all from Ballymoney Detachment. Front Row (L-R) Cadets Leah McColgan, Lisneal College Detachment; Louis Gault, and Chris Cairns from Limavady Detachment; Bella Nociarova-Russell, Caw Detachment, Oliver Greer, Ballymoney Detachment and Amber Nicholl from Caw Detachment.
