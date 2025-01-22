Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Crucial’ funding has been received by a Co Armagh charity which offers vital support for those suffering from mental health issues and their families.

The Upper Bann area has suffered dreadfully in recent years and, particularly in recent months, with so many young people losing their lives and many, many others struggling with mental health issues.

Some of the Just a Chat team with founders Conor and Amy Hegarty. The group has just scooped crucial funding from the National Lottery.

The charity Just A Chat was set up a few years back by husband and wife Conor and Amy Hegarty after they helped a teenage boy who was suffering a mental health crisis.

Now Just A Chat has received a funding award from The National Lottery which will help it to launch of a series of mental health workshops locally. The workshops are designed to provide crucial support and resources to the community.

Conor Hegarty, Chairman of Just A Chat said: “This funding announcement reflects our ongoing commitment to enhance mental health support and promote well-being among individuals of all ages.

"We are incredibly grateful to The National Lottery for their generous support. This funding allows us to make a real difference in the lives of many by providing accessible mental health workshops that address various challenges and foster resilience within our community.

"In light of recent tragedies we feel now is the time to start making significant changes in how we deal with mental health in our community. Everyone deserves access to Support whenever they need it and we will provide this through our informative and engaging Workshops.”

Conor added: “The community have played a big part in helping us battle the stigma surrounding mental health.”

Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, Cllr Sarah Duffy said: “I am proud to support the vital work of ‘Just A Chat.’ Your dedication to providing safe and compassionate spaces for people to share their thoughts and feelings is truly inspiring.

"Initiatives like yours not only reduce stigma around mental health but also foster stronger, more supportive communities. Thank you for the difference you make throughout our borough.”

The mental health workshops will offer:

Comprehensive Mental Health Support: Participants will gain access to sessions focused on developing coping strategies and enhancing mental well-being

Community Engagement: Workshops will foster a supportive environment, encouraging dialogue and shared experiences among attendees.

Accessible Resources: Designed to be inclusive and accessible, these workshops aim to reach diverse groups within the community.

The workshops are available throughout the year. They will be offered at no cost to groups to run and no cost to participants to attend, thanks to the national lottery's funding. To register expression of interest for your group please email [email protected]

Just A Chat is dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and providing essential services and resources to support individuals in managing their mental well-being. Through its innovative programs, the group strives to make mental health support accessible to all and combat the stigma surrounding mental health.

The group has already launched its Mental Health App which gives the user free access to crisis and support services at the touch of a button and 24/7.

You can download it on Apple or Android for free here – Android play store - https://tinyurl.com/android-app-link Iphone - https://tinyurl.com/Apple-Just-A-Chat

If you need further information check out the Just a Chat Facebook page also.