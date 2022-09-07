Kai Mitchell: PSNI ‘concerned’ about missing Carrick child

Posting on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are concerned about missing person Kai Mitchell (12), missing from the Carrickfergus area.

“Kai is believed to be in the Millburn area of Coleraine at present.

“Described as 5ft, stocky build, brown hair longer on top shaved at the sides, freckles and wearing a black puffa jacket, black Puma tracksuit and black Nike trainers.

Kai Mitchell. (Image PSNI).