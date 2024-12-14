The heartbroken family of Banbridge murder victim Karen Cummings have described the loss of the ‘devoted mummy and cherished daughter’ as 'devastating’.

Police have launched a murder inquiry following the sudden death of the 40-year-old on Saturday evening.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police received a report at approximately 6.30pm of an unconscious woman with a serious head injury inside a house in the Laurel Heights area of the town.

Karen Cummings. Picture: released by PSNI

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who provided medical treatment at the scene.

"Sadly the woman, who has been named as 40-year-old Karen Cummings, was pronounced deceased a short time later. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. Two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

"A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on Saturday evening, December 14 on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

"Meanwhile, a second man aged in his 30s, was arrested in the local area on Sunday also on suspicion of murder, and is in custody at present.

Police at the scene at Laurel Heights in Banbridge. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"Our investigation is at a very early stage and we are working to establish the full circumstances that led to this brutal and senseless murder.”

A family notice describes Karen Cummings (née McQuaid) as the ‘devoted mummy of Curtis and Zara, cherished daughter of Margarita and stepdaughter of Andrew and loving granddaughter of Mary and the late Jim McQuaid, 54 Laurel Heights, Dromore Road’.

The notice continues: “Karen’s heartbroken family ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate the devastating and tragic loss of Karen. Her mother’s residence will remain private until her funeral arrangements are announced.

"She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her heartbroken children, mother, stepfather, grandmother, her uncles Eugene and his wife Karen, Philip and his wife Alison and Martin and his partner Stephanie, her auntie Wendy, her cousins, her friends, her Paediatric nursing colleagues at Daisy Hill Hospital and the entire family circle.”

Police cordons in Banbridge on Sunday. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

PSNI District Commander for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Superintendent Brendan Green said: “Our thoughts are with Ms Cummings’ family and friends as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened, and they have our full sympathy at this time.”

He added that cordons remain in place and local residents will continue to see an increased visible police presence.

"Please be reassured that our officers will be doing everything in their power to conduct a thorough investigation into what has happened, and we would urge members of the public not to speculate.

"Local people will see our officers in and around the area. Should anyone have any concerns or want to ask for help or advice, please speak to us. We want to help.

"I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1293 14/12/24.”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at Public Portal -mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI24T22-P01

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org