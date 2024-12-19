A GoFundMe campaign to support the children of Karen Cummings has raised more than £2,700 within hours of it being set up.

Mis Cummings, 40, was murdered in her home in Banbridge on Saturday evening.

She worked as a paediatric nurse in Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry.

Police said that they received a report on Saturday evening of an unconscious woman with “a serious head” injury inside a house in the Laurel Heights area of the town.

Police and ambulance staff attended but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

She has been described as "devoted mummy" and "cherished daughter" in a death notice posted on behalf of her family and a "beautiful, kind lady and nurse" by her peers.

Two men appeared in court on Wednesday charged with her murder and were remanded into custody.

The GoFundMe campaign has been organised by her friend Emma Lavery. Karen’s has leaving left her community devastated, with tributes pouring in to honor her as a cherished and loving presence. Her children, Curtis and Zara, now face an unimaginable loss.

The fundraiser, created with the blessing of Karen’s extended family, aims to provide financial support to Curtis and Zara during this heartbreaking time. Funds will help with immediate needs and offer some stability for their future.

Candlelit vigils are due to be held tonight (Thursday) in Solitude Park in Banbridge and Marcus Square in Newry to honor Karen’s memory, highlighting the community’s unity in grief and its determination to stand against violence.

To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-to-support-the-children-of-karen-cummings