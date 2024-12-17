Two men have been charged with the murder of 40-year-old nurse Karen Cummings in Banbridge.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are both expected to appear before Newry Court on Wednesday, December 18.

The 32-year-old man is charged with murder.

The 42-year-old-man is charged with murder, firearms-related offences and handling stolen goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Cummings. Picture: family image

A PSNI spokesperson said, as is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police launched a murder inquiry after the mother-of-two died on Saturday evening. She had been found unconscious inside a house in the Laurel Heights area of the town and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Since the tragedy, tributes have been paid to Ms Cummings, who worked at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry.

A spokesperson for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Karen’s family, friends and colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Karen was a valued member of our staff and we have all been shocked and saddened by her untimely death.

"Karen will be very sadly missed and remembered always especially by her paediatric nursing colleagues at Daisy Hill Hospital.”