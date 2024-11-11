Karen Nelson. Picture: released by PSNI

Police have issued an appeal to help locate Karen Nelson, who has been reported missing in Lurgan.

They say they are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for Karen’s wellbeing.

She was last seen in the Lurgan area at approximately 9.30am on Sunday morning and was wearing a grey hoodie and black and white tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who has any information as to Karen's whereabouts or who believe they may have seen a female matching this description is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number: 1661 of 10/11/24