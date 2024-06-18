Karla Kerr: police issue appeal over missing person last seen at Antrim Train Station

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jun 2024, 09:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police in Antrim are appealing for the public’s help in locating missing person Karla Kerr.

Karla is reported to have last been seen at Antrim Train Station on Thursday, June13, at approximately 8.00pm.

In their appeal, the PSNI added: “Karla is described as having dark hair, slim build, and is believed to be wearing a black long sleeve sweatshirt with white dots, black trousers, pink and black trainers and is carrying a black ‘Vans' backpack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join the hundreds of people who have signed up for a Northern Ireland World newsletter

Karla Kerr. Photo provided by the PSNI.Karla Kerr. Photo provided by the PSNI.
Karla Kerr. Photo provided by the PSNI.

"It is also reported that Karla currently has a cut to her left hand, a mark on her left eye and a scratch to her chin, which may assist with identification. Karla may also have links to Belfast and Ballymena areas.

"We would ask that any members of the public who know of Karla's whereabouts, or may have seen her, to please contact police on 101, quoting the police reference #1361 16/6/24.”

Related topics:AntrimPSNIBelfastBallymena

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.