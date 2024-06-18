Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Antrim are appealing for the public’s help in locating missing person Karla Kerr.

Karla is reported to have last been seen at Antrim Train Station on Thursday, June13, at approximately 8.00pm.

In their appeal, the PSNI added: “Karla is described as having dark hair, slim build, and is believed to be wearing a black long sleeve sweatshirt with white dots, black trousers, pink and black trainers and is carrying a black ‘Vans' backpack.

Karla Kerr. Photo provided by the PSNI.

"It is also reported that Karla currently has a cut to her left hand, a mark on her left eye and a scratch to her chin, which may assist with identification. Karla may also have links to Belfast and Ballymena areas.