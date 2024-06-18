Karla Kerr: police issue appeal over missing person last seen at Antrim Train Station
and live on Freeview channel 276
Karla is reported to have last been seen at Antrim Train Station on Thursday, June13, at approximately 8.00pm.
In their appeal, the PSNI added: “Karla is described as having dark hair, slim build, and is believed to be wearing a black long sleeve sweatshirt with white dots, black trousers, pink and black trainers and is carrying a black ‘Vans' backpack.
"It is also reported that Karla currently has a cut to her left hand, a mark on her left eye and a scratch to her chin, which may assist with identification. Karla may also have links to Belfast and Ballymena areas.
"We would ask that any members of the public who know of Karla's whereabouts, or may have seen her, to please contact police on 101, quoting the police reference #1361 16/6/24.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.