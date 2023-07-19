RATHFRILAND student, Katie Heenan, has just returned from a week-long international peace conference in Philadelphia, USA.

‘Project Common Bond’ is designed to bring young people from conflict regions and areas of civil unrest together for the purposes of discussion, healing and reconciliation.

The programme stemmed from the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.

Nineteen-year-old Katie, who was representing victims’ group, South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), travelled to the States with two other young people from Northern Ireland and one from the Republic of Ireland.

Katie’s involvement with SEFF came about as a result of her family’s devastating loss during the Troubles, when her grandfather William Heenan was murdered by the PIRA on May 3, 1985.

The Queen’s University student, who is studying English and Sociology, has become a powerful and passionate young voice for victims.

“I was never sheltered from the cold, hard reality of what happened to our family, and was always encouraged to stand up for what I believe in and defend the memory of my grandfather, while at the same time being respectful and courteous to everyone,” Katie told the Chronicle.

“It’s imperative now as a younger generation that we demonstrate gratitude and never be

dismissive of the sacrifice which was made for our future. So many people in Northern Ireland contributed greatly to defeat the evils of terrorism.

“This PCB initiative affords young people from different backgrounds, nations and religions the opportunity of coming together with a common purpose of sharing stories around the impact of terrorism in each of our lives and countries.

“Those of us from Northern Ireland are a generation removed from the horrors of the past, but we were still deprived of a relationship with our loved ones who were murdered.”

Katie explained that many at ‘Project Common Bond’ were still dealing first-hand with the harrowing aftermath of a terrible experience in their lives.

“One young man from New Zealand encountered the trauma surrounding the murder of his brother in a terrorist attack on a mosque in New Zealand in 2019,” she revealed.

“Another young lady lost her aunt in the Brussels bomb in 2016.

“There was so much pain, yet everyone shared their experiences and bonded while encountering every emotion possible.”

The Rathfriland teen added: “We participated in a variety of activities that were fun packed and gave everyone the opportunity to enjoy themselves.

“This gave us much-needed time out from relaying and hearing so many traumatic and emotional accounts which was challenging for many in attendance.

“I was able to educate people on the history and facts around our Troubles and highlight that in Northern Ireland today many people, despite our peace process, still glorify and romanticise the activities of terrorist organisations.”

Katie said her experience at the peace conference was one she would never forget.

“When we were leaving, it was very emotional knowing we would most likely never see each other again,” she recalled.

“Thankfully, with social media we can all keep in touch, and we are doing just that.

“Sadly, many of my friends are going home to places where there is still conflict and unrest.

“During our week away, they enjoyed respite, support and a knowledge that they’re not on their own in terms of sympathy and support.

“There was a general consensus that people must never surrender to terrorism and those who are committing carnage in the lives of innocent people.

“We, as young people, must play our part in cementing peace which is necessary for us all to prosper and which permits our respective nations to heal.