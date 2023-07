Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey say they are concerned for missing 24-year-old Kayleena McCausland.

Appealing this evening (Thursday) for the public’s help in locating Kayleena, police said she is described as 5ft 2in, of slim build and with brown hair which is tied up.

She was last known to be wearing a grey hooded top, grey jogging bottoms, grey Adidas trainers and a black cap.

Kayleena was last sighted in around the area of Antrim Hospital at approximately 3.30pm today.

Police are urging anyone with information about missing person Kayleena McCausland to contact 101. Photo submitted by PSNI