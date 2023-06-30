Keith and Kristyn Getty conclude first World Tour at Sydney Opera House

Local hymn writers and Grammy-nominated recording artists Keith and Kristyn Getty, known for the song ‘In Christ Alone’, recently celebrated a debut performance at the Sydney Opera House.

The concert concluded the Sing! World Tour, which spanned three continents.

Prior to the Australian leg of the tour, the Gettys performed in Belfast at the SSE Arena and in Singapore at the Star Theatre. Over 19,000 people attended the various concerts.

The Gettys are no strangers to iconic venues, having previously appeared at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Centre, the Grand Ole Opry House, and London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Getty family performing on stage with featured guests. Pic credit: Getty Music

Beginning with ‘In Christ Alone’, the Gettys have written or published 38 of the 500 most sung songs in US/UK churches.

Their original publishers, Integrity Music, estimate that over 100 million people around the globe sing their hymns each year.

In 2018, Keith Getty became the first contemporary church musician of the modern era to receive the OBE from Queen Elizabeth II for his services to music and hymnody.

The Getty’s global tour incorporated a blend of Celtic music, bluegrass, folk, classical, and gospel, accompanied by a band of virtuosic musicians from Nashville and Ireland. Featured guests included saxophonist Kirk Whalum (known for his collaborations with Whitney Houston and Luther Vandross), jazz vocalist Dana Masters, who lives in Lisburn, leading Australian children’s TV personality and country singer Colin Buchanan, contemporary worship artists CityAlight and Matt Papa, and classical group New Irish Arts.

Kristyn Getty and Keith Getty concluding the Sing! World Tour at the Sydney Opera House. Pic credit: Getty Music

Keith Getty, who hails from Lisburn, said: “It was an utter privilege and delight on our first visit to Australia to fill the Sydney Opera House with congregational singing - hymns old and new that stir our hearts with the beauty of Christ.”

Kristyn Getty added: “Our debut performance at the Sydney Opera House has been a humbling experience.

"To stand on such a well-known stage and yet remember that each of us is merely a jar of clay in the hands of the Lord, a vessel for his truth and goodness and beauty – and to hear the global people of God raise their voices in awe and wonder at the good news of Christ, has been nothing short of extraordinary.”